Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Accenture by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 168,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

ACN stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.37. 513,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,281. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

