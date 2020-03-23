Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 988,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

