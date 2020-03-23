Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,619 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172,619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of The Western Union worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Western Union by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.61. 959,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

