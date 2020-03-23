Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,113 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.71. 33,178,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,049,532. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

