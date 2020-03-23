Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 177.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Aecom worth $73,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,707,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aecom by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 757,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aecom by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

