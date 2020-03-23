Aeon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $741.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $741.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00676400 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

