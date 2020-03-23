AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,220,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of AES worth $163,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in AES by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in AES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in AES by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $314,248. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

AES stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.93. 1,014,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,678. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

