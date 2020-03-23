AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,060.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

AGCO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. 16,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.