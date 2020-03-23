AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to $3.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

