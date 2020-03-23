Agrocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Agrocoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.04084603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

