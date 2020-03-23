Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.85 ($150.98).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €60.41 ($70.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.29. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.