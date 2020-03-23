Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Aircastle worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 361,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,458. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.32. Aircastle Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

AYR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

