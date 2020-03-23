Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AKAAF remained flat at $$54.00 on Monday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

