Akroma Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $2,462.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.02067019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00077248 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.