Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Cormark

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE AD traded down C$1.22 on Monday, hitting C$6.25. 732,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,677. The company has a market capitalization of $273.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.43. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

