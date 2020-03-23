Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $38.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.30. 1,680,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $210.00 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.83. The company has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

