Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 82,900 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $40,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.26. 12,724,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,401,763. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.