Algorand Price Tops $0.16 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Algorand has a market cap of $102.51 million and approximately $60.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,191,986,243 coins and its circulating supply is 660,714,400 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

