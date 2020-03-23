Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690,011 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $258,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,530,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.