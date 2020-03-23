Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BABA stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,653,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

