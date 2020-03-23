Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 4.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.19% of Alleghany worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alleghany by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $14.87 on Monday, reaching $452.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,439. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.