Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Buy

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,531. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $907.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

