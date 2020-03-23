Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ARLP opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

