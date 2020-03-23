AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 429,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,299,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $5,324,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.93%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.92%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

