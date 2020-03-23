ALLUVA (ALV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,338.53

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $2,338.53 and approximately $29.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

