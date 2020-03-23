Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,648 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

BATS VMOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

