Alpha Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,290.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,217.86 and $12,290.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,075,976 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

