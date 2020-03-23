Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $10.03 Per Share

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,072.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,379.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

