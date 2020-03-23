Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,031.28. 2,948,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,379.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

