Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

GOOG stock traded down $15.70 on Monday, hitting $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,379.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

