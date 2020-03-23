Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 13.6% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.