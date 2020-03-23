Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.85

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

Alphabet stock traded down $44.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,028.10. 317,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,379.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

