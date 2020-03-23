Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock traded down $14.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,054.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,901. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,354.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.08. The company has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after buying an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

