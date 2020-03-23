Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.85

News coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $39.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,028.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,377.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.92. The company has a market cap of $709.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

