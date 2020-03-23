ALSTOM/ADR’s (ALSMY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALSTOM/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ALSMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 614,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

