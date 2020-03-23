Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.35 ($53.90).

Shares of EPA:ALO traded down €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Monday, reaching €33.40 ($38.84). 1,096,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.62 and a 200-day moving average of €40.84.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

