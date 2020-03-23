Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.90.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of Altagas stock traded down C$2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.32. 2,215,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.54.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.