Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559,873 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Altria Group worth $76,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.84. 13,516,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

