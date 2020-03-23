Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.31. 19,089,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

