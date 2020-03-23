Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:AIF traded down C$4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$33.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.85. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$24.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8724573 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

