Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

