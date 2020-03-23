Amalgamated Bank Takes $1.09 Million Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after buying an additional 2,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $58,422,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,813,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 1,413,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 1,722,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 1,722,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $11.94 on Monday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

