Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.78

Media stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Amazon.com’s score:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

AMZN stock traded up $45.64 on Monday, hitting $1,891.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

