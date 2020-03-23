Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Amc Networks worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Amc Networks by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

