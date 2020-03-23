American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,023 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 197,117 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.47. 33,364,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,082,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

