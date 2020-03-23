American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 55,825,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,543,852. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.