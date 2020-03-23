American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,335. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

