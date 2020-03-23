American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 144,063 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 4.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.96. 8,899,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

