American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) received a C$2.00 price objective from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC set a C$3.00 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday.

HOT.UN traded down C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$1.22. 1,030,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.71.

In other news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,917.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

