American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOT.UN. CIBC set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$1.22. 1,030,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.59 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.71.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,917.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

